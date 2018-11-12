AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Ghana And Ethiopia Clash A Must Win – Coach Damba

Coach Abubakari Damba

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Abubakari Damba has described Ghana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ethiopia as a must win which the team cannot afford to lose.

Ghana’s group F remains open with all teams including suspended Sierra Leone with a chance of booking a place in next year’s AFCON.

Currently, with three points and two undecided games with Sierra Leone, the Black Stars will have the opportunity to take a step closing to go top of their group when they come up against Ethiopia later this week.

Ghana’s doubleheader games against Sierra Leone has to be cancelled after FIFA suspended the latter’s FA as a result of a misunderstanding between them and their government.

It is with this unfortunate situation we find ourselves in that Abubakari Damba has stressed that Ghana needs to beat Ethiopia at all cost.

“The game is so crucial looking at the position we find ourselves now. We are not as comfortable as it has always been in the past so it is a must-win situation if Ghana wishes to qualify for the AFCON proper”, the legendary goalkeeper said in an interview with Class FM.

He continued “I think the technical team is leaving no stone unturned. For that reason, we need to win this game by hook or by crook. So I think it’s very important for us Ghanaians for the situation we find ourselves in.

Ghana will face off with their Ethiopian counterpart on November 18 in Addis Ababa.

Meanwhile, the other group game between Sierra Leone and Kenya has been called off due to Leone’s suspension.