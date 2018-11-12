Feature: The Top 10 Ghanaian Earners In The History Of Major League Soccer

Soccer, considered to be massively popular across the globe, is the most popular sport among bettors in Betway too.

And it's with the many countries participating in major football tournaments around the world; it sure gives a tough competition to all. Among the more popular football tournaments is Major League Soccer (MSL).

Major League Soccer represents the sport's highest level in both the countries of the United States and Canada.

The league comprises of 23 teams - 20 from the USA and three from Canada. This league was founded in December 1993 by Lamar Hunt and Philip Anschutz.

The top 10 Ghanaian earners in the history of Major League Soccer

One interesting fact about the league is that it is a single entity in which each time is owned by the individual investors rather operating as an association of independently owned teams.

One of the most active participants of this league is the country of Ghana. Let us take a look at the top 10 earners from Ghana who have been part of the Major League Soccer -

David Accam

A Ghanian professional football player, David Accam plays for the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer and as a Forward for the Ghana National Team. After three seasons with Chicago, he was traded to Philadelphia Union in exchange for $900,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and $300,000 in General Allocation Money.

Adam Kwarasey

Born in Norway, Adam represents Ghana at an international level. He signed for the Major League Soccer club Portland Timbers for $260,000 in December 2014 and played as a Goalkeeper.

Dominic Oduro

Dominic Oduro is a Ghanian footballer, born on 13th August 1985. He currently plays for the San Jose Earthquakes team in the forward position for the Major League Soccer. He was first traded to Montreal Impact on 27th January 2015 for allocation money and later on was traded to San Jose Earthquakes on 8th August 2018 for Quincy Amarikwa, an American Soccer player.

Lloyd Sam

Lloyd Ekow Sam plays as a winger and represents Ghana at a Senior Level. On 16th August 2012, Sam officially joined the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. He was paid $230,000 for the same.

Gershon Koffie

Koffie relocated to Canada in 2010 and was signed with the Vancouver Whitecaps. He was later on traded to New England Revolution, with Whitecaps FC getting the general allocation money and the targeted allocation money in exchange for the player. The amount stood at $230,000.

Patrick Nyarko

Nyarko was traded to D.C United in January 2016 in exchange for a second round pick for another league. He was paid $200,000 as a signing fee while joining D.C United.

Harrison Afful

Harrison Afful is a Ghanian professional soccer player who plays as a defender for Columbus Crew FC in Major League Soccer and also for the National Team of Ghana. He was paid an amount of $150,000 as his signing amount.

Jonathan Mensah

Jonathan Mensah is the top-earning Ghanian player in Major League Soccer and earns as much as $850,000 in salaries and bonuses today.

Latif Blessing

A professional footballer, he plays as a Forward for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer and earns around $150,000 in salaries and bonuses.

Kofi Sarkodie

He was drafted in the first round by Houston Dynamo in 2011 MLS SuperDraft and later on he was traded to San Jose Earthquakes, thus reuniting him with his former Dynamo coach Dominic Kinnear. His signing amount stood at $135,000, with a guaranteed salary of $140,000.

