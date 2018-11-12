CAL BANK Beach Soccer Super Cup : Sea Lions Emerge Shock Winners

The highly anticipated return of beach soccer to the golden sandy shores of Ghana, produced spectacular goals, drama, tension and ultimately a shock triumph for Accra based Sea Lions BSC.

The Lions clinched their maiden club championship by beating fellow city team Nungua beach soccer club 4-2 in a thrilling finale.

The two evenly matched teams had both defied the odds by defeating traditional beach soccer giants from Keta and Havedzi in the Volta Region.

The result may catch headlines but more importantly for sponsors CALBank and organisers Beach Soccer Ghana, the game is back with a bang.

Beach Soccer in Ghana has been at a virtual stand still for over 18 months due to a number of challenges confronting the sport.

Lack of approved venues, adequate logistics and regular sponsorship for teams were key issues confronting the association

However, following a series of meetings with CALBank; headline sponsor for both the national team Black Sharks sole sponsor o domestic national league, the rebirth of beach soccer has been set in motion.

Beach Soccer Ghana tabled a proposal to the association and CAL Bank ensuring the launch of the maiden Beach Soccer Super Cup.

The tournament format is designed to unearth the best beach soccer talents across the coastal belt of Ghana.

In so doing, existing beach soccer teams as well as two new clubs were invited to participate.

The tournament kicked off on Saturday 10th November morning with favourites Sunset beating new boys Iron Breakers 3-0 followed by Havedzi defeating Sea lions 1-0.

In the third match, Nungua beat Dansoman 4-3 as Wuo Gbee thrashed Ada Assurance 5-2.

Results from second round matches; Sunset 2-1 Dansoman,

Havedzi 3-2 Wuo Gbee,

Iron Breakers 2-4 Nungua and Sea Lions 4-1 Ada Assurance.

Incredibly day 2 produced 20 more goals including the last round of matches, two semi-final matches and a thrilling final battle.

In the first semi-final, the undisputed Kings of beach soccer from Keta, sunset were pipped on penalties 4-3 after a tight 1-1 game with Sea Lions.

At the final whistle, chaotic scenes erupted as some Sunset players wept openly at the loss which they attributed to some biased officiating.

After emotions had calmed, the situation was brought under control before the second semi-final game between Havedzi and Nungua produced six goals.

For the first time in Ghana Beach soccer history, two Accra based clubs were set to meet in a final.

A tense affair in the final saw Sea Lions scoring through reigning African Beach Soccer Goal king Alexander Adjei.

The striker hit two more goals extending his total tally to 8 goals and a deserved Goal King crown.

The next stop for the Supet Cup would be in the Western region on Saturday where teams from shamaa, Elembele, Axim and Jomoro among other districts would be in action.

Credit : Dennis Mensah

(Oxygen World)