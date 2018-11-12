modernghana logo

26 minutes ago | Football News

Felix Annan Urged Not To Worry Over Black Stars Snub

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Black Stars goalkeepers trainer, Richard Kingson has urged Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan not to feel neglected fro his exclusion from the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The 23-year-old was handed his debut Black Stars call-up for last month's doubleheader qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone last month.

However, the fixture was called off after Sierra Leone governmental authorities, failed to meet the conditions of Football's World governing body, FIFA, to revert their earlier suspension over government interference.

The technical team arranged a friendly match against Asante Kotoko in which he was handed a starting role where he excelled.

But ahead of the Ethiopia clash, the former WAFA shot-stopper was not included in Kwesi Appiah's 21 man squad.

However, Richard Kingson believes the Porcupine Warriors' no.1 still has a future with the team hence should not feel perturbed by the snub.

"Felix Annan is one of the best goalkeepers in the country and I believe still has a chance with the Black Stars."

"The fact that we didn't invite him doesn't mean he's totally out of the national team. Let's encourage him because he has a bright future."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

