Naby Keita Back In Camp, Apologises To Teammates

Naby Keita Back In Camp, Apologises To Teammates

Striker Naby Laye Keita has apologised to his teammates after he was expelled from the team's camping base in Essipong last week.

The Guinean marksman failed to travel with the team to Essipong last Tuesday, and a furious coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor expelled him from the Western Region base when the player reported to camp a day later.

The player has since regretted his actions, apologised to the coach and the technical team, following which he was he has been recalled back to camp on Sunday.

Keita joined his teammates in training for the first time on Monday and apologised to them before the start of the session.

"I want to use this opportunity to apologise to you all for what happened, " the French player said through Assistant Coach, Akakpo Patron, who acted as his interpreter.

"The matter has been resolved with the coach and I want to say sorry to everyone here for what happened, and also to say that it won't happen again".

Keita has shot to instant fame at Kotoko since signing for the Kumasi outfit last month.

He displayed good form when he came from the bench in the 3-0 defeat to the Black Stars, and scored all two goals in the Porcupine Warriors' 2-0 win over Akyemansa-IX in last week's friendly game at Akyem Ofoase.

Sports Editor

