2 hours ago

Joe Dodoo On Target As Blackpool Pip Exeter City In English FA Cup

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo hit the back of the net for Blackpool in their 3-2 victory over Exeter City in the English FA Cup on Saturday.

Dodoo was given a rare chance to impress from the start in Blackpool's FA Cup first-round clash against Exeter City on Sunday and he certainly seized it in style.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring for the Tangerines with just two minutes on the clock before further two strikes from Mark Cullen and Harry Pritchard gave Terry McPhillips' side a comfortable first half win.

However, Exeter rallied back in the second department of the game and reduced the deficit through Jordan Tillson and Tristan Abrahams but could not force a replay as Blackpool left the St James Park with a victory.

Dodoo picked a booking in the 72nd minute but lasted the entire period of the match.

He joined the side on a season-long loan in the summer from Scottish giants Rangers FC.

