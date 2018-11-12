modernghana logo

43 minutes ago | Sports News

Hamilton wins thrilling Brazilian GP

RFI
REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won a thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix that helped Mercedes clinch the constructors championship for a fifth consecutive season.

The 33-year-old grabbed his chance following a collision between the then race leader Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon on lap 44 of the 71-lap race. A furious Verstappen, finished second ahead of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

Daniel Ricciardo, Sebastian Vettel completed the top five finishers.

The decisive moment of the race came when Ocon, in his bid to unlap himself, made contact with Verstappen, resulting in both their cars spinning.

Ocon was penalised by the stewards with a 10-second stop-go penalty.

“I don't know what to say," Verstappen said. “I was taken out by an idiot -- I have no words.”

Verstappen ordered to do public service
Meanwhile, Verstappen lost his temper after the race as he pushed Ocon three times and threatened to punch him in the drivers weighing room.

Both drivers were summoned to the stewards who later announced that they had “acted appropriately and co-operated” during their hearing.

The FIA announced that Verstappen was ordered to perform two days of public service within six months for his violent behaviour towards Ocon.

