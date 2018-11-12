Ashanti Regional Circles Council Appeal To Kotoko Management To Reduce Gate Fees For Africa Campaign 

Ashanti Regional Circles Council of Asante Kotoko are pleading with the club to reduce the gate fees ahead of the club's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors are Ghana's sole representatives in next year's CAF inter-club competition following the truncation of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.

The Ashanti Regional Circles Council of the club met last Saturday where they decided to petition management to reduce the prices of the gate fees for their CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round match which will be against the winner of the Cameroon FA Cup champions.

"At our meeting, last Saturday the supporters complained about the GH¢20 and GH¢50 gate fees, they say the prices are high," Benjamin Obeng Sekyere told Oyerepa FM.

"We will meet management to discuss this because we are the same people who will have to fill the stadium."

"Unfortunately we were not consulted when they were taking the decision on the ticket price."

The first leg of the preliminary round against the yet-to-be-named Cameroon side is scheduled to come off on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

