Kotoko To Unveil A Brand New 45-Seater Bus [PICTURES]

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko are set to unveil a brand new 45 seater bus in Kumasi.

According to the club the unveiling of the new bus will take place at the Sports Hotel on November 20, 2018.

This is part of the club's preparation for their CAF Confederations Cup campaign next season.

The Porcupine Warriors becomes the only club to represent the country in Africa next season after the Ghana FA Normalization Committee accepted their petition.

