2019 AFCON Qualifier: Kwadwo Asamoah Rule Himself Out Of Ethiopia Showdown

According to Kumasi based Angel FM, Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has been ruled out of Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia.

Inter Milan star has been included in Kwasi Appiah's 20 man squad but has called on the Black Stars technical handlers to excuse him out of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia this month.

Asamoah have cited health reasons for his decisions to bow out of the encounter.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his charges will start arriving in Kenya today, 12 November 2018 to begin preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

All 20 invited players are expected to converge at the resort town of Naivasha which is 76 Km from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders:

Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards:

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)