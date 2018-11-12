Germany Coach Joahim Loew Explain Reason For Dropping Jerome Boateng Ahead Russia, Holland Games

Head coach of the German national team, Joachim Loew has explained the reason for dropping defender Jerome Boateng form his squad to face Russia and the Netherlands during the international break.

The 30-year-old has struggled with form for club and country this year after a disastrous World Cup and Bayern Munich's poor start to the season.

Joachim Loew believes the defender with a Ghanaian heritage needs some break from international football.

'I have spoken to Jerome Boateng and I'm convinced he could do with a good break,' Loew told a press conference after naming his squad for a friendly with Russia on November 15 and against the Dutch in the Nations League four days later.

Loew added: 'I told him I have several options for his position with many good young players coming through.'

Loew having led the country to World Cup glory in 2014 believes it is time to make changes to the squad as he builds a team for Euro 2020.

'I don't want to just dump the 2014 generation,' said Loew. 'But it is now time for further changes.' 'The team needs pepping up and it's my job to do that. I'm certain there will be many more changes too before Euro 2020,' he insisted.

Meanwhile, Jerome Boateng took the news in good faith insisting he had a tiring year.

'After a private conversation we agreed it would be best if I took a break after what has been an exhausting year, which will allow me to focus on Munich,' the man with 75 caps to his name said on Twitter.

