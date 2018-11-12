'Essien Is The Best African Greatest Player To Play In England' - Former Arsenal Striker

Micheal Essien is the best African player to play in the English Premier League according to former Arsenal forward, Robert Pires.

The 35-year-old became one of the pillars of Chelsea after joining the club in 2005 from Lyon under Jose Mourinho.

Due to his impressive heroics for the club, the Ghanaian is regarded as one of the best signings for the club.

However, the Frenchman, who clinched the Premier League with Arsenal believes Essien is one of the finest players he ever faced.

"I played against him sometimes and he was very strong, very competitive and a very good player with impact, especially in his position. He had good technique too," Pires told Pulse Ghana.

"You know if you play for Chelsea then it means you have quality and Michael Essien had talent and that's why he was successful at Chelsea.

Pires was asked about the best African to have played in England and he did not hesitate to pick the Ghanaian as the finest from the continent.

'Yes, I think so, because he was very, very good. And I repeat, for your country (Ghana), Michael Essien is a very good example for young players.'

Michael Essien who spent 9 years in England, won Premier League titles, four FA Cups, League Cup and the Champions League in 2012 beating Bayern Munich on penalties.