45 minutes ago

Ghana Midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi Wins Swedish League With AIK

Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has won the Swedish Allsvenskan with AIK after a 1-0 victory over Kalmar on Sunday.

The former Ghana U-17 midfielder played a key role in AIK's season, playing 27 games as wrapped up the league title on the final day.

Adu Kofi is winning his third title in Sweden, having previously won the trophy on two occasions with Malmoe FF.

Defender Robin Jansson completed a superb season by scoring the goal that secured the Swedish title for AIK on Sunday.

AIK knew that a win away to Kalmar would guarantee that they would lift the Lennart Johansson trophy, and the 26-year-old headed home a first-half goal that proved enough to give them a 1-0 victory and the title.

This is the 6th time AIK are winning the Swedish Allsvenskan after last winning it in 2009.

Enoch Adu Kofi joined AIK at the start of the season on a three-year deal after previously playing for Malmoe FF, Club Brugge and FC Nordsjælland.

