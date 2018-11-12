modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

Ghanaian Trio Miss Out On MLS Eastern Conference Final

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian Trio Miss Out On MLS Eastern Conference Final

Ghanaian defenders Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar failed to reach the MLS Eastern Conference finals after Columbus Crew suffered a 3-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls.

Afful and Mensah, who played the entire duration could not stop the attack of Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday night.

Alex Muyl scored early in the 17th minute to level the scoreline after Columbus Crew had led from a 1-0 victory at the MIAFRE stadium in the first leg.

Two quick goals in the space of three minutes from Daniel Royer in the second half ended the Black and Golds season as the home side progressed to the finals of the Eastern conference.

This was the third time in a row that Columbus Crew have reached the semis of the Eastern Conference, having lost the finals last season to Toronto FC.

Lalas Abubakar did not play last night after seeing five minutes of the first leg in Ohio.

Meanwhile, Mensah and Afful will return to Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

More Video Headlines
Newsfile on JoyNews (18-8-18)
Newsfile on JoyNews (18-8-18)
🇬🇧 Panini Cheapskates: Drawing the World Cup stickers at home | Al Jazeera English
🇬🇧 Panini Cheapskates: Drawing the World Cup stickers at home | Al Jazeera English
Minority calls for Special petroleum tax to be removed
Minority calls for Special petroleum tax to be removed
🇵🇸 Israeli forces kill three Palestinians, wound 955 at Gaza protest | Al Jazeera English
🇵🇸 Israeli forces kill three Palestinians, wound 955 at Gaza protest | Al Jazeera English
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone postpones runoff vote amid fraud allegations | Al Jazeera English
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone postpones runoff vote amid fraud allegations | Al Jazeera English
Afforestation Programme - The Pulse on JoyNews (8-8-18)
Afforestation Programme - The Pulse on JoyNews (8-8-18)
And blast off! Arianespace Soyuz 2 rocket launches MetOp-C satellite
And blast off! Arianespace Soyuz 2 rocket launches MetOp-C satellite
Japanese billionaire to be the first space tourist
Japanese billionaire to be the first space tourist

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1you can change your tomorrow if you seek yous dreams today

By: okyere amponsah jr quot-img-1
body-container-line