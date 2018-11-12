modernghana logo

Football News

Yaw Yeboah Sent Off As CD Numancia Hold Granada CF In Spanish Segunda Division

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah picked a red card for CD Numancia during their goalless stalemate with Granada CF in the Spanish Segunda Division.

Granada dominated the early minutes of the encounter but the defensive solidity of the visitors ensured they ended the half with a draw.

The visitors were dealt a big blow ten minutes after the hour mark, after Yaw Yeboah was given his marching orders by referee Iglesias Villanueva for two bookable offenses.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Numancia held on to ensure they ended the game with a point.

The 21-year-old attacker will sit out of Aritz LÃ³pez Garai's men clash against Rayo Majadahonda on Sunday.

Yeboah has been a key figure for the Rojiblancos since joining in the summer from Manchester City.

He has scored once in 12 appearances for the club in the ongoing Spanish Segunda Division.

Yeboah has won two man-of-the-match accolades, and one of three players to have completed successful dribbling in the league.

