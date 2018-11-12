modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

Copa Libertadores Final: River Plate Earn Draw At Boca Juniors In Thrilling First Leg

BBC
River Plate will host the second leg on 24 November
River Plate will host the second leg on 24 November

River Plate twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Argentina rivals Boca Juniors in Sunday's first leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

The tie had initially been due to take place on Saturday but was postponed because of heavy rain.

Ramon Abila put Boca ahead in the first half before Lucas Pratto equalised.

Dario Benedetto restored Boca's lead just before the interval but Carlos Izquierdoz put through his own goal to ensure the game ended all square.

The second leg of the final will take place at River's Monumental stadium on 24 November.

Sunday's encounter marked the first time in the 58-year history of the Copa Libertadores that River and Boca - who have one of the fiercest club rivals in world football - had met in the final.

Away fans were banned from attending the game because of safety concerns but Boca fans had La Bombonera stadium rocking all on their own.

However, despite the absence of their fans, River settled better than their opponents and they are level going into the second leg, which will be played in front of their own fans.

More Video Headlines
🇩🇪 Mesut Ozil retirement draws mixed reactions in Germany | Al Jazeera English
🇩🇪 Mesut Ozil retirement draws mixed reactions in Germany | Al Jazeera English
Trump rolls out red carpet for Macron
Trump rolls out red carpet for Macron
Reshuffle and a televised act of contrition
Reshuffle and a televised act of contrition
🇨🇳🇷🇺Putin visits China: Trump summit up for discussion
🇨🇳🇷🇺Putin visits China: Trump summit up for discussion
🇲🇾 Ruling party faces tough challenge in Malaysia's election | Al Jazeera English
🇲🇾 Ruling party faces tough challenge in Malaysia's election | Al Jazeera English
🇮🇹 Italy: The Mafia and the Migrants | People and Power
🇮🇹 Italy: The Mafia and the Migrants | People and Power
🇭🇺 Hungary: Immigration tops parliamentary election agenda | Al Jazeera English
🇭🇺 Hungary: Immigration tops parliamentary election agenda | Al Jazeera English
Sampling Ghanaian Rhythms - Joy Entertainment Prime (14-8-18)
Sampling Ghanaian Rhythms - Joy Entertainment Prime (14-8-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former.

By: Albert Einstein quot-img-1
body-container-line