2 hours ago | Football News

Ligue 1: Cavani Hits Hat-Trick As PSG Thrash Monaco

Edinson Cavani has scored eight goals in eight Ligue 1 games this season
Edinson Cavani inflicted more misery on Monaco and their manager Thierry Henry with a hat-trick to send Paris St-Germain 13 points clear in Ligue 1.

Henry's struggling side were totally outclassed by the French champions as Cavani scored the first three goals.

Neymar added the fourth from the penalty spot as Monaco suffered a second successive 4-0 defeat.

Henry's side have won just one league game all season and are second bottom - five points from safety.

Cavani opened the scoring from PSG's first meaningful attack - the Uruguay forward tapping home Neymar's pass - before doubling the lead with another close-range finish.

Both goals were awarded after a short delay while they were reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Former Napoli player Cavani completed his hat-trick after half-time before Neymar's penalty - after Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Djibril Sidibe - completed the rout.

It could have been worse for Monaco but Julian Draxler and Mbappe had efforts disallowed.

Monaco, eliminated from the Champions League after they were thrashed by Club Brugge last week, face fellow strugglers Caen following the international break on 24 November.

