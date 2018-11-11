modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
1 hour ago | Football News

Watch Andre Ayew's Powerful Strike Against Alanyaspor [VIDEO]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana forward, Andre Dede Ayew scored his third goal of the season as Fenerbahce secured a 2-0 victory against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old received a delightful ball from Isla, brought the ball close to the penalty area and shot it just outside the box and found the net in the 19th minute.

Frey headed in the second goal after a perfect cross from Valbuena.

The win takes Fenerbahce to 12th on the league log with 13 points after 12 games.

The goal was Andre, who has been recalled into Black Stars squad for next weekend's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, third league goal of the season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

