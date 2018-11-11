modernghana logo

50 minutes ago | Football News

Inter Allies Beat Hearts of Oak To Lift Anniversary Cup [PICTURES]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak were left with sour mouths on their 107th birthday after losing 2-1 Inter Allies in a commemorative match played at the Tema Stadium on Sunday evening.

Allies took the lead in the 12th minute through Alex Aso.

Three minutes later the Capelli Boys nearly doubled their lead in as Victorien Adebayor's effort was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.

Hearts were denied the leveller when goalkeeper Saed Salfu saved Malik Akowuah's shot ten minutes into the second half.

Inter Allies went into the break with the slim lead and in the 68th minute double their lead through Adebayor.

With a quarter of an hour left, the Phobians got a consolation through Tony Quayson.

Pictures below...

1111201885454 j4eq276ggb drvafcgwwaeorfp

1111201885457 m6itl8w331 drvekigx4aau5rn

1111201885519 tyobsfer6l drvhuqowsaaqmh9

1111201885533 j5fqi7t2g0 drvknc wkaah fh

1111201885549 i41p266ffa drvknc2wwaavj6d

1111201885605 pulwo0a442 drvkndaxgaakvs5

1111201885623 k5frj7u2h1 drvkndlwkaatmyw

1111201885642 1j041p5cbw drvqm1mw4aelvso

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

