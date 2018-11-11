Inter Allies Beat Hearts of Oak To Lift Anniversary Cup [PICTURES]

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak were left with sour mouths on their 107th birthday after losing 2-1 Inter Allies in a commemorative match played at the Tema Stadium on Sunday evening.

Allies took the lead in the 12th minute through Alex Aso.

Three minutes later the Capelli Boys nearly doubled their lead in as Victorien Adebayor's effort was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.

Hearts were denied the leveller when goalkeeper Saed Salfu saved Malik Akowuah's shot ten minutes into the second half.

Inter Allies went into the break with the slim lead and in the 68th minute double their lead through Adebayor.

With a quarter of an hour left, the Phobians got a consolation through Tony Quayson.

