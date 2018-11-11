modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
6 minutes ago | Football News

Messi Returns But Barca Beaten At Home By Rampant Betis

Wires
Messi Returns But Barca Beaten At Home By Rampant Betis

La Liga leaders Barcelona fell to a first home defeat in any competition for more than two years when they were beaten 4-3 by Real Betis at the Nou Camp on Sunday despite Lionel Messi returning from injury, while Ivan Raki tic was sent off for the Catalans.

Betis's livewire winger Junior gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 20th minute, finishing off a hugely impressive counter-attack that had started in their own penalty area, while captain Joaquin doubled their lead in the 35th after another venture down the wing from Junior.

Messi pulled Barca back into the game by converting a penalty midway through the second half but Betis restored their two-goal cushion through Giovani Lo Celso.

Arturo Vidal quickly responded with a goal down the other end but Rakitic was then dismissed for a second booking and Sergio Canales soon made it 4-2.

Messi scored from close range in stoppage time but Betis hung on to clinch a first league win at the Nou Camp since 1998. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)

VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
NSMQ 2018 Mentorship Session - AM Show on JoyNews (28-6-18)
NSMQ 2018 Mentorship Session - AM Show on JoyNews (28-6-18)
Press freedom on trial: The DNC lawsuit against WikiLeaks | The Listening Post (Lead)
Press freedom on trial: The DNC lawsuit against WikiLeaks | The Listening Post (Lead)
Several dead in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt
Several dead in attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt
🇲🇽 Is Mexico's World Cup 2018 campaign aided by the supernatural? | Al Jazeera English
🇲🇽 Is Mexico's World Cup 2018 campaign aided by the supernatural? | Al Jazeera English
Blasphemy in Pakistan : the Supreme Court abrogates the law - Hina Jilani reacts
Blasphemy in Pakistan : the Supreme Court abrogates the law - Hina Jilani reacts
🇹🇷Missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi supporters rally in Turkey l Al Jazeera English
🇹🇷Missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi supporters rally in Turkey l Al Jazeera English
Bad News Keeps on Coming for Sarkozy
Bad News Keeps on Coming for Sarkozy
🇮🇶 Tear gas and water cannon fired at Iraqi protesters in Basra | Al Jazeera English
🇮🇶 Tear gas and water cannon fired at Iraqi protesters in Basra | Al Jazeera English

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1In the kingdom's principle delayance does not mean denial.

By: Spike(USA) quot-img-1
body-container-line