Inter Allies Beat Hearts To Win Anniversary Cup

Inter Allies has denied Hearts of Oak the opportunity to have it all on their anniversary day as they beat the Phobians by two goals to one.

The match was organized by the Accra based club to commemorate their 107 years anniversary.

The exercise today at the Tema Sports Stadium exposed major weaknesses in the Hearts team as they were outplayed and outscored by Allies.

Inter Allies took the lead as early as the 11th minute through a clever run by Roland Addi who pounced on a ball inside the eighteen-yard box to tap in from close range to beat goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.

The Phobians pushed to find the leveler before the end of the first half but all efforts proved futile.

Hearts of Oak started the second have very convincingly to try score as they took the match to Inter Allies. A resilient Inter Allies side defended very well and attacked when they had the opportunity.

They were always a danger going forward with brilliant plays from their forwards especially Victorien Adebayor.

Emmanuel Victorien Adebeyor finally got on the score sheet on the score sheet on the 68th minute.

The Niger forward took the ball at the edge of the eighteen-year box and dribbled his way through the Hearts of Oak defense before unleashing a clever drive to beat Ernest Sowah.

On the 74th minute, Anthony Quayson received a perfect weighed pass from Daniel Kodie to score his first goal for Accra Hearts of Oak. It proved to be the only goal for the Phobians at the end of the 90 minutes.

Hearts recently appointed Kim Grant as their first team head coach as well as director of football.

With such a performance today against Inter Allies, the new coach will have a lot of work to do when he starts work on December 1.