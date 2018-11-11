modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10 minutes ago | Football News

Inter Allies Beat Hearts To Win Anniversary Cup

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo / Modern Ghana
Inter Allies Beat Hearts To Win Anniversary Cup

Inter Allies has denied Hearts of Oak the opportunity to have it all on their anniversary day as they beat the Phobians by two goals to one.

The match was organized by the Accra based club to commemorate their 107 years anniversary.

The exercise today at the Tema Sports Stadium exposed major weaknesses in the Hearts team as they were outplayed and outscored by Allies.

Inter Allies took the lead as early as the 11th minute through a clever run by Roland Addi who pounced on a ball inside the eighteen-yard box to tap in from close range to beat goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.

The Phobians pushed to find the leveler before the end of the first half but all efforts proved futile.

Hearts of Oak started the second have very convincingly to try score as they took the match to Inter Allies. A resilient Inter Allies side defended very well and attacked when they had the opportunity.

They were always a danger going forward with brilliant plays from their forwards especially Victorien Adebayor.

Emmanuel Victorien Adebeyor finally got on the score sheet on the score sheet on the 68th minute.

The Niger forward took the ball at the edge of the eighteen-year box and dribbled his way through the Hearts of Oak defense before unleashing a clever drive to beat Ernest Sowah.

On the 74th minute, Anthony Quayson received a perfect weighed pass from Daniel Kodie to score his first goal for Accra Hearts of Oak. It proved to be the only goal for the Phobians at the end of the 90 minutes.

Hearts recently appointed Kim Grant as their first team head coach as well as director of football.

With such a performance today against Inter Allies, the new coach will have a lot of work to do when he starts work on December 1.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Intern Gh Media School
VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
Exclusive with Rev. Dr. Duncan Williams - The Pulse on JoyNews (9-4-18)
Exclusive with Rev. Dr. Duncan Williams - The Pulse on JoyNews (9-4-18)
KUAMI EUGENE's IMPROVED WARDROBE
KUAMI EUGENE's IMPROVED WARDROBE
Santana Gas Explosion - The Pulse on JoyNews (7-5-18)
Santana Gas Explosion - The Pulse on JoyNews (7-5-18)
🇺🇸 US states sue over 2020 census question | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 US states sue over 2020 census question | Al Jazeera English
🇰🇵 🇰🇷 S Korean K-pop stars perform for Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang | Al Jazeera English
🇰🇵 🇰🇷 S Korean K-pop stars perform for Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang | Al Jazeera English
What leverage do the Europeans have without the US in the Iran Nuclear Deal?
What leverage do the Europeans have without the US in the Iran Nuclear Deal?
"All eyes on Northern Ireland" in Brexit talks
Haruna Iddrisu Vrs Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - #JoySMS on Joy FM (23-8-18)
Haruna Iddrisu Vrs Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - #JoySMS on Joy FM (23-8-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The Spirit of the dead speaks, especially their death were caused by an atrocious human action

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line