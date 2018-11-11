Ghana Rugby's Herbert Mensah Commends Interplast Among Other Sponsors

Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, praised Mr Hayssam Fahkry and his company, Interplast Ghana, for their long-standing relationship with and support for Ghana Rugby.

In a meeting held at the Ghana Rugby Secretariat in Osu-Accra Mr Mensah said that the achievements of Ghana rugby would not have been possible without the support of corporate sponsors such as Interplast Ghana.

I have to reach out and thank my good friend, Hayssam Fahkry of Interplast, for not only his support to Ghana Rugby since 2014 but also for assisting the Union to help out with the enormous medical costs incurred in trying to save the rugby career of Rafatu Inusah, a Board Member and the driver behind Women In Rugby in Ghana, Mensah said.

The message by Mr Herbert Mensah can be viewed here:

Inusah tore an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and had to be sent to South Africa for ACL reconstruction, a surgical tissue graft replacement of the ACL located in the knee to restore its function after an injury she incurred earlier in the year.

Also present in the meeting were Mr Steve Noi, Board Member and Tournament Commissioner, and Emmanuel Kalos, the co-captain of the Ghana Rugby Men's Sevens team.

A Ghana Rugby Eagles, as the Ghana Rugby National Rugby Team is known, team jersey branding the Interplast logo was presented to Mr Fahkry.

Mensah said that the support by Mr Fakhry and Interplast helped Ghana Rugby to amass a series of memorable achievements since his administration took over in June of 2014.

'Ghana Rugby managed to, in fewer than four years, host and win two Rugby Africa Men's Fifteens tournaments, become Full Members of World Rugby and managed to enter the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Cup tournament.

With the support of Interplast and other companies such as the Panafrican Equipment Group, the Gino brands, the Golden Tulip Accra and others Ghana Rugby has set its sights on the global stage of World Rugby for both men and women,' Mensah continued to say.

Ghana Rugby will be competing in the Rugby Africa Silver Cup towards the middle of next year as well as in the 2019 Rugby Men's Sevens tournament that will serve as Olympic Qualifier.