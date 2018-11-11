Prince Obeng Ampem On Target As HNK Sibenik See Off Varazdin In Croatia

Ghanaian youngster Prince Obeng Ampem was on target for HNK Sibenik in their 2-0 win over Varazdin in the Croatian second-tier league.

Sibenik got off to a flying start in the game as Marko Bulat gave them the lead on the 20th-minute mark.

The Oranges sealed the win four minutes after the break through Prince Ampem.

The goal was the 20-year-old's fourth of the campaign.

He joined the club on a two-year deal from WAFA Academy during the January transfer window.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com