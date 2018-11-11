modernghana logo

10 minutes ago | Football News

2018 AWCON: Ghana Name Final Squad

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Black Queens have never won the women's continental title but have been losing finalists on three occasions - 1998, 2002 and 2006.
Ghana coach Bashir Hayford has announced his final 21-player squad for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The list includes 15 players who were at the last tournament in Cameroon two years ago where they won bronze.

Also in the squad are six debutants including Philicity Asuako and Grace Asantewaa, who were in Ghana’s squad for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup finals.

The Black Queens are hoping to win the competition for the first time on home soil, but, they must negotiate their way past Algeria, Cameroon and Mali in Group A.

The Queens will face Algeria in the opening match of the tournament on November 17 in Accra. They will later host Mali on 20th November and then face Cameroon three days later.

Ghana's final list:

Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Cynthia Adobea, Ellen Coleman

Faustina Ampah, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Portia Boakye, Elizabeth Addo, Sherrifatu Sumaila

Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, Samira Suleman, Juliet Acheampong, Lily Niber-Lawrence, Mary Essiful, Jane Ayieyam, Alice Kusi

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
