modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
20 minutes ago | Football News

Ahmed Said Scores As Hajduk Split Thump Inter Zapresic

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ahmed Said Scores As Hajduk Split Thump Inter Zapresic

Ghanaian forward Ahmed Said registered his name on the scoresheet once again for Hadjuk Split during their 3-0 win over Inter Zapresic in the Croatian top flight league on Saturday.

Split went into the game with the aim of returning to winning ways after drawing 1-1 at Gorica last week.

The Stadion Poljud outfit were handed a 19th-minute lead after Ante Palaversa headed home from a close range before Brazilian striker Jairo extended their advantage just four minutes after recess.

With the win already in the bag for the hosts, Said, who scored in the draw with Rijeka and the Cup win over Sibenik, sealed the victory in the 65th minute.

Said has netted two goals in 10 games for Hadjuk Split in the ongoing league campaign.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
Joy Sports Today (2-10-18)
Joy Sports Today (2-10-18)
🇲🇲 🇧🇩 Monsoon rains threaten Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh | Al Jazeera English
🇲🇲 🇧🇩 Monsoon rains threaten Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh | Al Jazeera English
Empowering People, Prospering Together - Multi TV
Empowering People, Prospering Together - Multi TV
German media inquiry says 3,677 were abused by Catholic clergy
German media inquiry says 3,677 were abused by Catholic clergy
UN chief Guterres: 'Peace in Yemen is possible'
UN chief Guterres: 'Peace in Yemen is possible'
Let's Talk Entertainment on JoyNews (10-10-18)
Let's Talk Entertainment on JoyNews (10-10-18)
Buildings torn down in Nairobi
Buildings torn down in Nairobi
Economy is so bad you need a man to take care of you – Moesha tells CNN
Economy is so bad you need a man to take care of you – Moesha tells CNN

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1man's charm laies not in a nice face,but his ability to do somthing.

By: Kwabena Yeboah JP quot-img-1
body-container-line