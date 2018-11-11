Ahmed Said Scores As Hajduk Split Thump Inter Zapresic

Ghanaian forward Ahmed Said registered his name on the scoresheet once again for Hadjuk Split during their 3-0 win over Inter Zapresic in the Croatian top flight league on Saturday.

Split went into the game with the aim of returning to winning ways after drawing 1-1 at Gorica last week.

The Stadion Poljud outfit were handed a 19th-minute lead after Ante Palaversa headed home from a close range before Brazilian striker Jairo extended their advantage just four minutes after recess.

With the win already in the bag for the hosts, Said, who scored in the draw with Rijeka and the Cup win over Sibenik, sealed the victory in the 65th minute.

Said has netted two goals in 10 games for Hadjuk Split in the ongoing league campaign.

