20 minutes ago | Football News

Holstien Kiel Star Kingsley Schindler Thrilled With 'Attacking' Draw Against SC Paderborn 07

Holstein Kiel midfielder Kingsley Schindler is thrilled with their 4-4 draw with SC Paderborn 07 in the Bundesliga 2.

The versatile German-born Ghanaian enforcer scored a brace before providing a sublime assist for the Storks as they played a thrilling draw with Paderborn at the Benteler Arena on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the 25-year-old could not hide his excitement over the goal-fest encounter and commended their opponents for the making the game a great spectacle for the fans.

"That was an incredible game. It is 1-1, then suddenly 3-1, then we turn the game, feel like victors and make a mistake at the end. It was an awesome game, also complimenting the Paderborns," he said.

Schindler has scored 3 goals in 11 appearances for the side as they sit 8th on the log with 18 points after 13 games.

