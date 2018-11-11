modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko Lack Quality Players To Win CAF Confederation Cup - Owusu Bempah

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ace sports journalist Owusu Bempah has expressed pessimism about the chances of Asante Kotoko clinching the CAF Confederation Cup.

According to Bempah, who is an ardent supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, the club does not have enough quality in their ranks to finish the campaign with a flourish.

"I don't see Kotoko winning the Confederations Cup but they can improve upon their previous performance," he told Kumasi based Agenkwah FM.

"Kotoko is not having the quality of players to win the continental cup because there is not even 3 or more national team players in the team currently."

He further stated that the management of the club, as well as the vociferous supporters of the club, should lower their expectations in the competition.

"The management, supporters should limit their expectations in the Confederation Cup."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

