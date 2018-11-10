Watch Thomas Partey's Stunning Strike Against Athletic Bilbao [VIDEO]

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey is back in the news for the positive reason after he scored an incredible goal against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's boys twice came from behind to pull off a thrilling 3-2 win at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Bilbao took the lead in the 36th minute when Ghanaian forward, Inaki Williams nudged the ball across the line after team-mate Mikel San Jose had rattled the underside of the crossbar.

However, Partey restored parity in the 61st minute when he sent a long-range pile-driver into the net.

Williams quickly replied again to restore Athletic's lead, producing an ice-cool finish after racing on to a through ball by close friend Iker Muniain but Atletico midfielder Rodri levelled in the 80th minute by scoring his first goal for the club with a glancing header from a cross by Thomas Partey.

Diego Godin who remained on the pitch only because Atletico had made the maximum three substitutes, hobbled into the box to contest a late free-kick and sent the home fans wild by heading in the winning goal, initially ruled out for offside then awarded after consulting the video assistant referee.

Video below...



The epic comeback has pushed the Madrid based club to the second position in the La Liga standings, one point behind Barcelona.