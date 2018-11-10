modernghana logo

Football News

Partey Scores, Provides Assist As Atleti Secure Comeback Win In La Liga

Thomas Partey celebrates firing Atletico level during an entertaining clashGetty Images
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey scored his second goal of the season as Atletico Madrid twice came from behind to pull off a thrilling 3-2 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Bilbao took the lead in the 36th minute when Inaki Williams nudged the ball across the line after team-mate Mikel San Jose had rattled the underside of the crossbar.

However, Partey restored parity in the 61st minute when he sent a long-range pile-driver into the net.

Williams quickly replied again to restore Athletic's lead, producing an ice-cool finish after racing on to a through ball by close friend Iker Muniain but Atletico midfielder Rodri levelled in the 80th minute by scoring his first goal for the club with a glancing header from a cross by Thomas Partey.

Godin, who remained on the pitch only because Atletico had made the maximum three substitutes, hobbled into the box to contest a late free-kick and sent the home fans wild by heading in the winning goal, initially ruled out for offside then awarded after consulting the video assistant referee.

The win follows Atletico's impressive 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and takes Diego Simeone's side second in the La Liga standings, one point behind Barcelona who host Real Betis on Sunday.

