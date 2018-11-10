Foyth's First Goal For Tottenham Enough To Sink Palace

Defender Juan Foyth scored his first goal for Tottenham to give Spurs a hard-fought away win at Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old Argentine, who conceded two penalties on his Premier League debut against Wolves last week, headed in from close range when he reacted quickest after Harry Kane's header had been partially blocked.

Palace have now failed to win in seven games in all competitions and were left rueing James Tomkins' failure to hit the target with a free header when it was goalless.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser late on, but Spurs captain Hugo Lloris did well to deny Jeffrey Schlupp, ex-Tottenham man Andros Townsend and substitute Alexander Sorloth as the visitors held on.

The result leaves the Eagles 16th, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, while fourth-placed Tottenham are two points behind leaders Manchester City, although the top three are all in action on Sunday.

It was not all good news for Tottenham, however, as England international Kieran Trippier, who on Thursday was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the friendly against the United States and the Nations League game versus Croatia, limped out of the game after only 22 minutes.

Midfielder Erik Lamela also had to leave the field when he suffered a badly cut head as he slid in to challenge Schlupp.