Christian Atsu Cameos As Newcastle United Win Second Straight Game In Premier League

Ghana winger Christian Atsu came off the bench to help Newcastle United record their second win of the season and on a row after beating Bournemouth at the Saint James' Park.

The former Chelsea winger came on in the 80th minute to replace Senegalese midfielder Mohammed Diame as they held onto another win.

Venezuelan forward Solomon Rondon put the home side ahead after just seven minutes following great work by DeAndre Yedlin, who darted in behind the Bournemouth defence to pick out the waiting Venezuelan.

The 29-year-old striker then doubled his side's advantage as half-time approached, as Kenedy's cross with a powerful header.

There was a long first-half delay as Adam Smith received treatment for an injury sustained while preparing to take a free-kick, and it was deep into stoppage-time that Bournemouth found a route back into the contest as record signing Jefferson Lerma nodded in Ryan Fraser's cross.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic produced a string of fine saves to keep his side in the contest, while Jordon Ibe missed a good opportunity to equalise for the visitors who fell to back-to-back league defeats.

