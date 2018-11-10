Samuel Tetteh Scores As LASK Linz Thrash Admira Wacker Austrian Top Flight League

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh was on target for the first time this season in the Austrian elite division on Saturday.

LASK Linz cruised to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Admira Wacker in round 14 of the Tipico Bundesliga.

Tetteh was introduced into the in the 69th minute when he replaced Thomas Goiginger.

The WAFA SC graduate completed the rout on the stroke of the full-time whistle.

The win moves LASK Linz to second place on the log behind Red Bull Salzburg.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com