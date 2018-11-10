Samuel Owusu On Target As FK Cukaricki Beat Zemun In Serbia

Ghanaian youngster Samuel Owusu found the back of the net for the fourth time this season as FK Cukaricki trounce FK Zemun 3-0 at away in the Serbian top division on Saturday.

It took Owusu 28 minutes into the game to open the scoring for the fourth-placed side in the matchday 16 fixture.

On the 74th minute, Owusu provided the assist for Ognjen Mudrinski to net the second for his side.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has managed four goals in fifteen appearances for Hill Men this campaign.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com