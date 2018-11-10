modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

Tunisia President HE Beji Caib Essebsi Receives Esperance Team After Champions League Triumphant

Ghanasoccernet.com
Tunisia President HE Beji Caib Essebsi Receives Esperance Team After Champions League Triumphant

Tunisian President HE Beji Caib Essebsi received the Esperance de Tunis players, technical staff and officials to the congratulate them for clinching the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The Tunisian champions defied the odds with an outstanding performance to overturn a two-goal deficit to win the continental competition with a 4-3 aggregate on Friday.

1110201834135_8dt2wjivvq_292e7f76107540d6be09ee2c4c66e271.jpeg

Esperance de Tunis outclassed eight times winners Al Ahly SC 3-0 at the Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis in the second leg of the final.

Two goals from Saad Bguir and another from Anice Badri were enough for the Blood and Gold to overturn 3-1 first leg defeat to win the competition for the third time.

1110201834136_8cs1vihuup_43fb62fd27e2481bae06981562703c1b.jpeg

The entire squad along with the technical staff led by head coach Moine Chaabani visited the Carthage Palace on Saturday to present the coveted trophy to the President.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
Dozens dead after days of clashes near Libyan capital Tripoli
Dozens dead after days of clashes near Libyan capital Tripoli
Indonesia earthquake: Luxury hotel becomes makeshift camp after disaster
Indonesia earthquake: Luxury hotel becomes makeshift camp after disaster
🇸🇦 Saudi journalist and govt critic 'missing in Turkey' | Al Jazeera English
🇸🇦 Saudi journalist and govt critic 'missing in Turkey' | Al Jazeera English
Senior Minister Answers Questions At The Business Breakfast Meeting - AM Show on JoyNews (31-7-18)
Senior Minister Answers Questions At The Business Breakfast Meeting - AM Show on JoyNews (31-7-18)
🇾🇪 Starvation threatens Yemeni refugees in Djibouti l Al Jazeera English
🇾🇪 Starvation threatens Yemeni refugees in Djibouti l Al Jazeera English
Alleged ‘Useless’ Comment - News Desk on JoyNews (26-6-18)
Alleged ‘Useless’ Comment - News Desk on JoyNews (26-6-18)
Iranian caricaturist Nasrin Sheykhi talks about her American experience
Iranian caricaturist Nasrin Sheykhi talks about her American experience
🇫🇷 French interior minister grilled over handling of Macron aide scandal | Al Jazeera English
🇫🇷 French interior minister grilled over handling of Macron aide scandal | Al Jazeera English

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1A BIRD THAT TAKES ITS FOOD FROM THE GROUND,CAN NOT COMPARE ITSELF WITH A BIRD THAT FINDS ITS FOOD UNDER WATER.

By: MICHAEL AGBE NYAMADI quot-img-1
body-container-line