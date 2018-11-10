Tunisia President HE Beji Caib Essebsi Receives Esperance Team After Champions League Triumphant

Tunisian President HE Beji Caib Essebsi received the Esperance de Tunis players, technical staff and officials to the congratulate them for clinching the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The Tunisian champions defied the odds with an outstanding performance to overturn a two-goal deficit to win the continental competition with a 4-3 aggregate on Friday.

Esperance de Tunis outclassed eight times winners Al Ahly SC 3-0 at the Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis in the second leg of the final.

Two goals from Saad Bguir and another from Anice Badri were enough for the Blood and Gold to overturn 3-1 first leg defeat to win the competition for the third time.

The entire squad along with the technical staff led by head coach Moine Chaabani visited the Carthage Palace on Saturday to present the coveted trophy to the President.

