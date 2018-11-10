modernghana logo

Arsenal Legend Robert Pires advises Ghanaian Footballers On How To Succeed In Europe

Former Arsenal forward Robert Pires has advised young Ghanaian footballers to be hardworking in order to succeed in Europe.

The Frenchman, who is in the country on a Barclays Premier League show revealed that even though the message is simple it requires a lot of effort.

"They should work hard," he told Citi FM. "I think it's a simple message but very important too."

"To have it on your mind. Of course, if you really want to be a professional footballer, you have to follow this way."

"I know it's very difficult sometimes, it's very tough because lot's of players want to play in Europe, they want to play in the English Premier League, Ligue 1, the Serie A or even the national team, it is a good dream but you have to work and listen and learn. Every day is very important," he added.

Robert Pires was a member of the Arsenal team that were unbeaten in an entire season.

He won several titles including the Premier League trophy with the Gunners.

