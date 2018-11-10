modernghana logo

Football News

Rahman Chibsah Unperturbed By Black Stars Snub

Ghanaian midfielder Rahman Chibsah says he wants to focus on his club career after he was snubbed in the latest Black Stars call-up.

The midfielder has been impressive this season with Italian side Frosinone, featuring in all of the clubs games in the campaign.

Despite, the lack of call-up to the national team, the 25-year-old believes his performances will merit him an invitation in future.

'My greatest focus is playing well and achieving a positive results in our subsequent games.

"As for a call-up into the senior national team, I know that so far as I keep putting in good performances for my club, I will definitely get a call-up sooner or later God willing.

"For now, though, my only target is to accomplish the assignment ahead of me in the Serie A', he told classfmonline.com.

Rahman Chibsah produced another impressive performance as Frosinone last night as they held Fiorentina to a 1-1 draw.

The25-year-old saw ninety minutes of action, and was ever-present in the middle of the park winning several battles in midfield and distributing the ball accurately.

