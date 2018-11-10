Kotoko Grab Nii Adjei For Africa

Nii Adjei

Asante Kotoko has managed to beat CAF deadline day by including former players, Daniel Nii Adjei and Stephen Nyarko in their final squad list for their Africa campaign.

Nii Adjei, who left the Porcupine Warriors for TP Mazembe in 2013 has won both the Champions League and Confederation with the Congolese outfit.

He comes in with rich experience, both domestic and international, having tasted the local Premier League and continental exposure with the Congolese giant – something head coach CK Akonnor can rely on.

Nyarko, 23, on the other hand, rejoined Kotoko in May from Tunisian side CS Sfaxien on a free agent deal during the first round of the Zylonfon Cash Premier League.

Both players have impressed the technical handlers and shown their desire and commitment to play for the Red Devils once again.

According to reports, the registration of Yaw Frimpong could not go through, with his place taken by Adjei and Nyarko – making it a 27-man squad, one more of the original list earlier submitted to CAF.

The squad is made up of four (3) goalkeepers, seven (7) defenders, 12 midfielders and four (4) strikers.