modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
39 minutes ago | Football News

Former Ghana U-20 Star Samuel Afful Reveals Desire To Join Kotoko

Ghanasoccernet.com
Former Ghana U-20 Star Samuel Afful Reveals Desire To Join Kotoko

Former Black Satellites forward Samuel Afful says he is ready to join Asante Kotoko if they show interest in him.

The ex-Sekondi Hasaacas striker is currently a free agent after returning from Iraq following an unsuccessful spell with Al Talaba.

The 22-year-old admitted he is willing to join the CAF Confederations Cup campaigners, adding they are the biggest club in Ghana.

'Who won't love to join Asante Kotoko especially now that, they would be representing Ghana in Africa next season,' he told Kyfilla.com.

"I'm a free agent now and when given the chance, I will join them because they're the biggest club currently", he said.

Asante Kotoko are currently in Takoradi, where they have intensified preparation for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup season.

The Porcupine Warriors have submitted a 27 man team to CAF as players registered for the continental championship.

This means there is room for three more additions and it is believed coach C.K Akunor is ready to fill the void with some new signings.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

VIDEO NEWS HEADLINES
Caribbean athletes want to do their traumatized country proud | Al Jazeera English
Caribbean athletes want to do their traumatized country proud | Al Jazeera English
India's top court strikes down colonial-era ban on gay sex
India's top court strikes down colonial-era ban on gay sex
Higher oil prices impact shipping industry
Higher oil prices impact shipping industry
AU Day Commemoration - PM Express on JoyNews (25-5-18)
AU Day Commemoration - PM Express on JoyNews (25-5-18)
🇮🇸 Calls in Iceland to ban commercial hunting of whales | Al Jazeera English
🇮🇸 Calls in Iceland to ban commercial hunting of whales | Al Jazeera English
US - Highlights of James Comey ABC News' interview
US - Highlights of James Comey ABC News' interview
US-North Korea Talks:
US-North Korea Talks: "Pyongyang is divided over how to deal with the Americans"
High Rent Advance - Joy News Prime (18-9-18)
High Rent Advance - Joy News Prime (18-9-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Wisdom doesn't automatically come with old age. Nothing does - except wrinkles. It's true, some wines improve with age. But only if the grapes were good in the first place.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line