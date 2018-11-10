Inter Allies Chief Delighted To Play Hearts Anniversary Cup Match

Technical Director Willie Klutse says it is a great honour for the Club to play against Hearts of Oak on their Anniversary and the Capelli Boys will give the Phobians a very good match.

The Ghanaian giants who are commemorating their 107th anniversary on Sunday have chosen to celebrate their milestone with the Eleven Is To One on Sunday at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Klutse insists, Inter Allies have embraced the invitation and will honour the game with much dignity.

'We are very happy to be selected to play against Hearts of Oak in their Anniversary celebration match and we hope to give them a very good match,' he told interallies.com

"This is because encounters between Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak have always been competitive and full of surprises.'

"I hope that this time around the game will be very interesting that, the fans will be very happy and well entertained so as at the end of the day, our contribution towards their anniversary game will be remembered.'

The game will be Hearts of Oak's new coach, Kim Grant's first game in charge of the Phobians.