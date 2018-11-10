modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
55 minutes ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko Open Confederation Cup Media Accreditation Process

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Communications Department has opened the media accreditation process for the preliminary round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The continent's football governing body released the draw for the 2018/19 edition of the second-tier inter-club championship with the Porcupines drawing a yet-to-be-named club from Cameroon.

The Porcupines play the first-leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on November 28, 2018, and the Communications Department has begun taking applications from media houses who wish to cover the games.

A statement signed and released by the Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), on Friday said 'media houses are to show proof of intent by writing officially to [email protected] to introduce their reporters. Applications without passport pictures will not be considered.'

Successful applicants would be issued with a Supplementary Access Device which they will be required to show alongside their media identity cards at the T.I. Amass gate on the day of the match.

'The SADs will also have QR codes which will be scanned at the point of entry to prove authenticity."

"The deadline for submission of applications is November 17, 2018. The SADs will be used throughout this year's campaign so we entreat media houses to take full advantage of this opportunity," the statement said.

source: asantekotokosc.com

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor
