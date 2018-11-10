Rahman Chibsah Excels As Frosinone Draw With Fiorentina In Serie A

Ghanaian midfielder Rahman Chibsah produced another impressive performance as Frosinone scored late to draw with Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A on Friday night.

The 25-year-old saw ninety minutes of action and was ever-present in the middle of the park winning several battles in midfield and distributing the ball accurately.

Fiorentina took the lead when Marco Benassi headed in Federico Chiesa's cross early in the second half, but teenager Andrea Pinamonti, on loan from Inter, fired a great shot into the top left corner from 30 yards in the 89th minute.

The visitors had hit the post earlier in the game.

Frosinone lost seven of its first eight matches back in the top flight but are now unbeaten in its past four games.

The home draw allowed Frosinone to move within two points of safety, although next up is a daunting visit to Inter Milan after the international break.

Chibsah has played all of Frosinone's games this season and has registered a goal in the campaign.

