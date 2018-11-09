CAF Champions League: Esperance Crush Al Ahly At Home To Become African Champions

Tunisian giants Esperance outclassed Al Ahly 3-0 on Friday night to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit to clinch the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The Blood and Gold were dominant in the second leg of the final played at the Stade Olympique de Rades with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Even though they were seeing much of the possession in the first half, Esperance had to wait until the 45th minute to open the scoring of the game after Saad Bguir connected a pass from Taha Yassine Khenissi.

Bguir doubled the lead for the hosts just nine minutes into the second half.

Whilst Al Ahly SC were looking for a consolation and possibly a tie winner, Anice Badri put a nail on the coffin in the 86th minute to make it 3-0 to Esperance.

The goal see Badri end the competition as the top scorer with eight goals beating Ben Malango, Ismail El Haddad and Lazarous Kambole who are all on seven goals.

It is the third time the Tunisian giants have won the CAF Champions League.

They will represent Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

