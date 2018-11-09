modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
17 minutes ago | Football News

Ghanaian Forward Emmanuel Gyasi Returns To Group Training At Spieza

Ghanasoccernet.com
Italian born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi joined group training at Spieza ahead of their series B clash against Salernitana.

The striker returned to training after several a minor knock in their game against Padova.

Despite finishing the game, the 21-year-old had to be excused from training on Monday and Tuesday.

Gyasi and his teammates were engaged in intensive tactical work after a light warm up.

Spieza are 11 on the Serie B table with 13 points after 9 games.

Gyasi, who has scored a goal this season is expected to start against Salernitana on Saturday.

