Ghanaian Forward Emmanuel Gyasi Returns To Group Training At Spieza

Italian born Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi joined group training at Spieza ahead of their series B clash against Salernitana.

The striker returned to training after several a minor knock in their game against Padova.

Despite finishing the game, the 21-year-old had to be excused from training on Monday and Tuesday.

Gyasi and his teammates were engaged in intensive tactical work after a light warm up.

Spieza are 11 on the Serie B table with 13 points after 9 games.

Gyasi, who has scored a goal this season is expected to start against Salernitana on Saturday.

