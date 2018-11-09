modernghana logo

25 minutes ago | Football News

Mubarak Wakaso Could Be Available Against Huesca On Sunday

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso could be available to face Huesca on Sunday after returning to full-scale training after recovering from an injury.

The Ghanaian suffered an acromioclavicular sprain during a La Liga match against Villareal on October 28, forcing him to miss the 2-1 defeat at Eibar last week.

However, the Ghana international has returned to full-scale training without difficulty and is available for selection for the home game against Huesca.

Wakaso trained with much comfort and could walk straight into the starting X1 after an explosive season in Spain.

He has been a key cog of the Deportivo Alaves side this season as they lie 5th on the table with 20 points from 11 games.

