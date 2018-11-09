Pires Backs Henry To Overcome Difficult Start At Monaco

Arsenal legend Robert Pires is confident former teammate Thierry Henry will overcome his early struggles as AS Monaco manager and be successful.

Henry, who was appointed by the Ligue 1 side last month, has endured a difficult start. He has taken charge of five games and is yet to taste victory with Monaco drawing two and losing three.

In midweek, he supervised Monaco's worst ever home defeat in Europe as they were humiliated 4-0 by Club Brugge in the Champions League.

However, Pires who is in Ghana courtesy Barclays Bank to promote the English Premier League has backed Henry to turn things around.

"I think he knew it would be very difficult because it is totally different from being a great player. You are the manager and you are on the bench, you cannot help the players on the field," Pires said on Joy FM.

"That's why for him, he needs to learn, he needs to listen. I know actually, it is not easy. The start is not so good especially the last game in the Champions League. He lost at home 4-0 against Club Brugge so it is not a good news."

"But Henry is very positive. So for him, the most important thing is to always to have a good relationship with the players. I know actually for Monaco, it's very difficult. They at the bottom of the league but he will make a success. He is like Patrick Viera. The beginning it was difficult but you need to prove, you need to work, you need to learn."

Pires won two FA Cups and two Premier League titles including the club's unbeaten season of 2003–04.

A former France international, Pires earned 79 caps between 1996 and 2004 for his country, including winning both the 1998 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000.