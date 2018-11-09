Ghanaian Defender Abraham Frimpong Delighted To Be Back From Long Injury Lay-Off

Ghanaian defender Abraham Frimpong is happy to be back from injury after four months off.

The silky guardsman has been sidelined since suffering a head injury in Ferencvaros 4-1 victory over MTK in the first round of the Hungarian elite league in July.

Frimpong consequently missed ten league games and two cup games as the Green and White lads continue to soar high in the Hungarian league table.

'Physically everything is all right again, I've been training with the team for two weeks, I feel completely fit,' Frimpong told his club's website on his return to action.

'This week I really got in, working hard with the others and feeling good at completing a full-time job.'

The defender returned to the pitched after four months to face the same opposition he suffered the injury against to Ferencvaros claims maximum points.

Frimpong replaced Stefan Spirovski in the 87th minute with the win already wrapped up following first-half goals from Lukacs Bole and David Siger.

He has amassed six appearances in all competitions for the side as they sit atop of the league standings with 30 points after 13 games.

He joined Ferencvaros on a three-year deal from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade during the summer transfer window.

