KP Boateng Heap Praises On Former Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng has applauded former Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba.

The 40-year-old ended his glittering footballing career in defeat as Phoenix Rising lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final.

Drogba led out the Rising - the team he part owns - for his swansong in the final of U.S. football's second tier.

However, a second-half goal from Louisville's Luke Spencer meant the Ivorian did not get to bow out with one last title.

The defeat marks the end of Drogba's trophy-filled career, which was topped by scoring the equalising goal and deciding penalty in Chelsea's 2012 Champions League triumph in Munich.

He also won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a Turkish Super Lig crown.