CAF Confed Cup: Asante Kotoko To Face Cameroonian Side In Prelims

Asante Kotoko will meet the winner of the Cameroon FA Cup in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The tie was one of 46 put together after the draw of the competition was done in Cairo.

The actual identity of Kotoko's opponent will be known when the Cameroon FA Cup final is played between Eding FC and Lion Blessé FC.

With the date for Confed Cup, preliminary stage matches set for the November 27/ 28 and December 4/5, it is expected that the Cameroonians will name their representative by then.

In the CAF Champions League draw, no Ghanaian made a representation as Medeama's bid to take part was not granted by the Normalisation Committee.