Manchester City Can Transfer In Players From Right To Dream For Free – Leaked Document Claims

English Premier League side Manchester City have been accused, in the latest Football Leaks series, of striking an illegal deal with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, where they will be allowed to freely bring in talent from the Danish side’s feeder club Right to Dream here in Ghana.

In an alleged agreement, released by Danish newspaper Politiken, signed in May 2016 and running till April 2022 between the two clubs, Tom Vernon, president of FC Nordsjaelland, is alleged to relinquished the club’s transfer power to Manchester City in regards to players from the Danish side’s feeder club Right to Dream.

This means players from the Ghanaian side will effectively be moving to the English champions for free, as long as they are wanted by the Manchester-based club.

Vernon, however, denied the allegations when he was questioned by German newspaper Der Spiegel saying, “We are confident that we re in compliance with all relevant football regulations.”

How does this affect players from Right to Dream?

Per the agreement, any player Manchester City wants from Right to Dream will have no option but to sign for the Premier League side, as FC Nordsjaelland will be obliged to “use their best endeavours to effect the transfer.”

The player that immediately comes to mind, is Former Black Starlets midfielder Mohammed Kudus, formerly of Right to Dream and currently with FC Nordsjaelland.

The midfielder was one of the stand out players in the Danish league last season, as his remarkable performances guided the side to third place in the Danish league. He has been linked with a move to Manchester City in recent months.

Per the agreement between the two sides, Kudus may sign for Manchester City, whether or not he wishes to join them, and could go for free, as according to the agreement the Danish club will only receive income from the sale if Manchester City decides to sell the player on in the future.

Manchester City, in recent years, have brought in as many as 12 different players from Right to Dream, none of whom have succeeded at the club, but rather have been loaned out to smaller clubs around Europe, like former Black Satellites stars, Thomas Agyepong and Yaw Yeboah.

The Premier League could take action against the current champions if the claims are proven.