49 minutes ago

CONFIRMED: Asante Kotoko Submit Final Squad For CAF Confederation Cup Campaign

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Asante Kotoko has added Daniel Nii Adjei and Stephen Nyarko to their final 27-man squad for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign but defender Yaw Frimpong has been omitted.

The management of the club managed to beat the deadline of CAF to boost their squad.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweights earlier presented to CAF a twenty-six man squad, but that provisional list has been altered with two new additions and one omission.

The current squad has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, twelve midfielders and four attackers in a composition of sixteen existing players and eleven new recruits.

The Porcupine Warriors go into the competition as winners of last season's FA Cup, following the suspension of club football activities in June this year.

